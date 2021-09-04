First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 7th (NYSE:FHS)

First High-School Education Group’s (NYSE:FHS) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 7th. First High-School Education Group had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of First High-School Education Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

FHS stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85. First High-School Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Get First High-School Education Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First High-School Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First High-School Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for First High-School Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First High-School Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.