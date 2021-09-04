Piper Sandler Increases Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $155.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a d rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 415.44, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.23.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $1,067,594.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,693 shares of company stock valued at $51,461,045 in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

