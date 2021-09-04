Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altium from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altium from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, cut shares of Altium from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altium presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Altium alerts:

ALMFF opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. Altium has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.