Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. Black Stone Minerals traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 1433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BSM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.21%.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

