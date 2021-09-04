Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NYXH. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

NYXH stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.