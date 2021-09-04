Conn’s, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Conn’s in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 37.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 211,236 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 397,771 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $43,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,223.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,321 shares of company stock worth $1,706,099. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

