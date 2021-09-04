FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mesoblast Limited Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mesoblast in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mesoblast’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%.

MESO has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

MESO opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $826.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.40. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 179,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mesoblast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

