Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$56.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.93.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD.B opened at C$50.42 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.44.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.