Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$157.00 at CSFB

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CSFB from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.65.

TSE CM opened at C$145.57 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$96.42 and a twelve month high of C$152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$144.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$135.02.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,227 shares of company stock worth $8,889,705.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

