Nord/LB Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.36 ($82.77).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €63.28 ($74.45) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €61.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.