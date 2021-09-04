Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

ETR:DHER opened at €129.25 ($152.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €121.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €116.59. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

