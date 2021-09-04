South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 48355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South32’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOUHY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.

About South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

