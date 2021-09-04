Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.35 ($36.88).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €31.58 ($37.15) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 12 month high of €35.08 ($41.27). The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

