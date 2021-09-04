Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report sales of $161.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.16 million and the lowest is $160.60 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $158.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $663.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $659.80 million to $669.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $821.63 million, with estimates ranging from $811.70 million to $828.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORA opened at $71.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.