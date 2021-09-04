Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHEXY. HSBC raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Adecco Group has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $35.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.