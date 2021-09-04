Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NYSE:OACB opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

