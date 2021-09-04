Short Interest in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Increases By 14.7%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 29th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $151.10 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $168.06. The company has a market cap of $381.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVMUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

