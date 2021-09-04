Critical Comparison: Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) versus Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jiuzi and Group 1 Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Group 1 Automotive 0 2 4 0 2.67

Group 1 Automotive has a consensus price target of $223.20, suggesting a potential upside of 38.42%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and Group 1 Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A Group 1 Automotive 4.03% 33.86% 10.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Jiuzi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jiuzi and Group 1 Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $7.98 million 7.91 N/A N/A N/A Group 1 Automotive $10.85 billion 0.27 $286.50 million $18.06 8.93

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

