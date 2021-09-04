Comparing Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) & Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Medifocus has a beta of 5.04, meaning that its share price is 404% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Medifocus and Cytosorbents’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifocus $2.77 million N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Cytosorbents $41.01 million 9.99 -$7.84 million ($0.20) -47.25

Medifocus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytosorbents.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medifocus and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifocus N/A N/A N/A Cytosorbents -22.97% -13.33% -10.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Medifocus and Cytosorbents, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cytosorbents has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%.

Summary

Medifocus beats Cytosorbents on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medifocus

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

