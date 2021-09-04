TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 3,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $149.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,699,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,473,457,000 after buying an additional 963,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

