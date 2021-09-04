VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Get VEON alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised VEON from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VEON currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.14.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VEON by 1,735.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.