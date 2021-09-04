Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:PDM opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,025,000 after purchasing an additional 592,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,920,000 after purchasing an additional 504,333 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 498,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 105.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 903,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 464,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.