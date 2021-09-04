Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

ADGI opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $44.69.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

