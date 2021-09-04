SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.75. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $776,221.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $495,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,171 shares of company stock worth $2,274,286.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

