Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ashland Global in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.85.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NYSE ASH opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.31.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

