Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.90 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $241.45 on Thursday. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $245.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.93 and a 200-day moving average of $213.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Nordson by 4.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Nordson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

