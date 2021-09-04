Analysts Offer Predictions for Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

AKTS stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $531.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $158,467. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85,710 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,336,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

