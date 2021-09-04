Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 903,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,617. Evergy has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

