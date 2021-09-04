The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €200.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €197.25 ($232.06).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €183.70 ($216.12) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €183.48 and a 200 day moving average of €174.35.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

