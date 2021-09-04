Banxa (CVE:BNXA) PT Set at C$4.00 by HC Wainwright

Banxa (CVE:BNXA) has been assigned a C$4.00 target price by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Banxa from C$13.30 to C$11.76 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th.

BNXA stock opened at C$3.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. Banxa has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$8.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.31. The stock has a market cap of C$160.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.96.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the digital asset space. The company's flagship product is a Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp that allows seamless access to digital currencies through various payment methods. Its product line is diversified by a B2B offering or B2C websites.

