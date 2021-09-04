GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) PT Set at C$0.60 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price target on GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU / OTCQB: GVXXF) – Backed by Friedland, Denison and Cameco – Initiating Coverage” and dated August 25, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Shares of CVE GXU opened at C$0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a current ratio of 17.03. The company has a market cap of C$193.77 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. GoviEx Uranium has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.43.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

