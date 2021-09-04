Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €151.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €130.00 ($152.94).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €114.48 ($134.68) on Wednesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €112.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €105.29.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

