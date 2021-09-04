Head to Head Review: Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) vs. MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Heska and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska 0 0 5 0 3.00 MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heska currently has a consensus price target of $263.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.97%. Given Heska’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heska is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Heska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Heska shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heska and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska $197.32 million 14.47 -$14.40 million ($0.26) -1,031.85 MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 159.66 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

Heska has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Heska and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska -0.59% 1.42% 1.05% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -90.46% -82.75%

Volatility and Risk

Heska has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heska beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company was founded by Robert B. Grieve and Lynnor B. Stevenson in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, CO.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

