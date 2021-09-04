Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. Cameco has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cameco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,596,000 after purchasing an additional 218,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in Cameco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,280,000 after acquiring an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.