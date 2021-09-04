Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OMI opened at $38.92 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,482 shares of company stock worth $7,576,525 in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,481 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,759,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

