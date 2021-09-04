HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of HUYA opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. HUYA has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HUYA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HUYA by 1,159.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 238,260 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 319.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80,330 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 6.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

