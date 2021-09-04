Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.