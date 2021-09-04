Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a sell rating for the company. Grupo Santander downgraded Ambev from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.80.

Get Ambev alerts:

ABEV stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.