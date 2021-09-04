Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $160.00. The stock had previously closed at $118.44, but opened at $122.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Guidewire Software shares last traded at $129.88, with a volume of 7,707 shares.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -384.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

