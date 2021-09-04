Rallybio Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on September 7th (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio’s (NASDAQ:RLYB) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 7th. Rallybio had issued 6,200,000 shares in its IPO on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $80,600,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During Rallybio’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Shares of RLYB stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.