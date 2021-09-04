Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $270.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 35,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,706,922 shares.The stock last traded at $268.51 and had previously closed at $264.76.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,841.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

