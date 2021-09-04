Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 16,169 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,970% compared to the average volume of 781 put options.

NYSE TRP opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65.

Get TC Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in TC Energy by 92.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.