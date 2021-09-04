Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 16,169 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,970% compared to the average volume of 781 put options.
NYSE TRP opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.
