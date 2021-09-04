Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $56.88, but opened at $60.40. Ciena shares last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 37,628 shares.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $276,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena Company Profile (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.