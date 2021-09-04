Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,129 put options on the company. This is an increase of 840% compared to the typical daily volume of 333 put options.

Shares of GRMN opened at $176.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.86.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,183,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $206,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 16.3% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.