PVH (NYSE:PVH) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $159.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. PVH traded as high as $121.95 and last traded at $121.38, with a volume of 14806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.58.

PVH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. raised their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. OTR Global initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

Get PVH alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,039,000 after acquiring an additional 140,276 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,613,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,907 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.