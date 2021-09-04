Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 33,805 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,096% compared to the average daily volume of 2,827 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1,549.00. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

About Rush Street Interactive

