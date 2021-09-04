Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Vornado Realty Trust Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,508,000 after buying an additional 1,955,107 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after buying an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after buying an additional 1,197,098 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

