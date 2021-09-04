Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Wedbush also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,212,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after buying an additional 970,186 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,486,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,410,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.