Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.
ECO stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.93, a quick ratio of 21.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of £51.91 million and a PE ratio of -18.21. Eco has a 12-month low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 31 ($0.41). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.21.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
