Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.

ECO stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.93, a quick ratio of 21.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of £51.91 million and a PE ratio of -18.21. Eco has a 12-month low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 31 ($0.41). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.21.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

