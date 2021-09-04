RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for RumbleON in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RMBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $36.70 on Friday. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.40 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RumbleON by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 98,119 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,925,000. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RumbleON by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 61,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in RumbleON by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.